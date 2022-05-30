Aashram Season 3 Release Date And Time In India: Bobby Deol Set To Return As Bhagwan Nirala

Bobby Deol's awaited web series, Aashram Season 3 is all set to release on June 3rd. The MX player's original first released in 2020 and became an instant hit. The show directed by Prakash Jha made many headlines during its filming in Bhopal due to protests. The filmmaker was smeared with ink by Bajrang Dal activists. They objected to the name of the show, alleging an 'assault' on Hinduism.

However, months later, the show is all set to release on June 3, 2022 at midnight for MX player subscribers. The makers recently released the trailer giving a hint at what Baba Nirala and his close aid played by Chandan Roy Sanyal will be up to in the new season.

The self-proclaimed godman will be at his usual worst, fooling his bhakts. But this time, he seems to want to take over the political world and claims the title of God as Bhagwan Nirala. Aaditi Pohankar is also back as Parminder with a pledge to bring Baba Nirala down. Meanwhile, Esha Gupta has joined the season and the trailer introduced her as the seductress trying to woo the godman.

Talking about the new season, Bobby Deol said in a statement, "The character keeps evolving in each season and it's shades in Season 3 are one that's going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats."

He also thanked fans for praising the show each season and gave credit to filmmaker Prakash Jha. He said, "Prakashji's compelling story, wide reach of the streaming platform and the hard work of the entire team working on it. Aashram is a powerful and captivating series which has given me the experience of a lifetime."

Aashram Season 3 will be available for MX player subscribers from June 3, 2022, onwards.