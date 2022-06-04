Aashram Season 4 Teaser: Pammi Returns To The Aashram To Become Bhagwan Nirala's Bride

The teaser of the fourth season of the popular web series Aashram was released on Friday (June 3) alongside all episodes of season 3. Soon after the episodes were dropped on MX Player, the makers also announced the show's return in 2023. Led by Bobby Deol and directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram has been unstoppable since its first season aired in 2020.

The teaser also revealed the show's new title as Ek Badnaam...Aashram. Bobby shared the teaser on his Instagram account with the caption, "Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain sirf @mxplayer par" (Baba is omniscient, he knows the matters of your heart. Therefore, we have brought you a glimpse of Aashram Season 4 along with the episodes of Aashram Season 3 on MX Player).

The teaser which was also played with the final episode of season 3, revealed that Baba Nirala who has self-proclaimed himself as Bhagwan will continue to wreak havoc in the political world. The teaser shows him surrounded by his fans amid protests and more funerals.

While Monty AKA Bhagwan Nirala was dragged to court by Pammi, the teaser shows him saying, "Bhagwan hum hain. Tumhare kaanoon se upar. Swarg banaya hai maine. Bhagwan ko kaise arrest kar sakte ho (I am God. I am above your law. I have created heaven. How can you arrest God?)."

Pammi who was arrested in the final episode of Season 3, will be returning to Aashram in the new episodes willingly. Everyone around her shows concern for Pammi but she seems to have returned with a plan. After Bhopa Singh threatens Pammi to stay away from the godman, she can also be seen wearing the attire of a bride possibly getting married to Baba Nirala himself.

Apart from Booby Deol, the show also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Esha Gupta, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.