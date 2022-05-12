Ali Fazal Begins Prep For Mirzapur Season 3

Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday said he has begun rehearsals for the much awaited third season of the popular crime drama series "Mirzapur". Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the Prime Video series first premiered in 2018.

New Pics From EXO Ladder Season 3

Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most watched shows in India. Fazal, who features on the show as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, posted a picture on Instagram to announce the prep for the third season. "And the time begins! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on.

Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! Guddu aa rahe hai apne aap (Guddu is coming)," the 36-year-old actor captioned the post.

Top 10 Netflix Shows In India: Mai, Business Proposal, Bridgerton



"Mirzapur" also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead along with Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The second season of the show also introduced new characters, played by actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. PTI JUR RDS RDS