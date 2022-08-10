Anjali Arora's Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral; Netizens Say It's NOT Her

Internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her dance video on 'Kacha Badam', became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's digital reality show Lock Upp. In the Lock Upp house, she was in the news for her bond with Munawar Faruqui. Even after the show got over, she has been hitting the headlines for both professional and personal reasons.

Her new music video 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re' was released today (August 10), which has got more than 2 Lakh views on YouTube in just 2 hours. However, instead of her latest song, she has been trending for all the wrong reasons. An MMS video has been leaked and gone viral on social media alleging that it features Anjali. But several netizens claim that it's not Anjali in the video but someone else who is like her. Some of the netizens claim that this is being done to spoil Anjali's name as she is becoming popular.

Take a look at a few tweets!

SoMi1608: First of all few toxic members of a fandom morphed a mms with Anjali in it. And even after knowing that was fake were talking about it in every argument on daily basis. And now after that fake mms got viral due to few other peoples #AnjaliArora.

Trupti Nair: When u search AA in utube in incognito mode, first result was not her latest song but video of fake MMS, A fans you should all come together and report that channel or ask their owner to remove such thing. Its a matter of a girls respect.

Rambo 2.0: Bro,it's fake mms,why r u demeaning women.

Rajp(HWJ): Guys this mms ka mudda is getting bigger now we have to do something kyuki wo anjali ha he nhi!!! Please suggest something taki hum kuch kar sake #AnjaliArora.

Anjali hasn't commented on the same yet, as she seems to be busy promoting her latest music video on social media.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Anjali might participate in Bigg Boss OTT. When she was asked about the same, she had told BT, "I won't be able to say anything about it right now. You might see me on the show, might not (laughs). Fans ke liye kuch surprise toh rehna chahiye."