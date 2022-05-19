Anjali Arora On Her BF's Reaction To Her Bond With Munawar Faruqui In Lock Upp: He Got A Little Jealous

Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui's bond in Lock Upp was one of the most discussed topics on social media. Their bond was loved by a section of fans who started shipping them together as MunJali. However, both Anjali and Munawar are in committed relationships. While Anjali is dating Aakash, Munawar has a girlfriend Nazila.

Recently, Munawar accepted that his girlfriend Nazila did get possessive watching his bond with Anjali. Now, Anjali spoke about her boyfriend Aakash's reaction about their bond and revealed if her closeness towards Munawar had after effects in outside world.



Anjali said that her boyfriend did get a little jealous, but added that he is understanding and handled everything maturely.

Anjali was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It's a normal thing, human nature to feel jealous. When you love someone or like someone and if that person starts bonding with some else, you feel possessive. Bhale he Woh aap ka dost he kyu na Ho, aap thoda sa feel karne Lagte Ho. But I would say that he (Aakash) is so understanding and that is one quality which I respect a lot about him. He has handled everything in a mature way and tackled everything very nicely. Main Aakash ki bahut respect karrti hoon ke usne mujhe Iss baare mein ek sawaal tak nahi poocha (He did not question me at all)."

She also gave example of how she and Munawar used to feel bad when they used to talk to others in Lock Upp and said that it was obvious that Aakash and Nazila, who belong to their lives, felt possessive.

A few of them thought that Munawar and Anjali created fake love angle and purposely kept the identity of their partners under wraps. When asked if her closeness with Munawar had any repercussion on her relationship in the outside world, she said that their bond did not have any after effects in the outside world, as her people outside know her nature.

She concluded by saying, "No, my bond with Munawar had no after effects in the outside world. My people in the outside world know me very well and they are very understanding. They know my nature and why I must have done or said certain things. Main Kisi ke baare mein kya sochti hoon, they understand it very well. The way I was in my real life, the same way I was in the Lock Upp jail, they could relate to me very well. Mujhe Kisi ko bhi bahar aake safai dene ki zarurat nahi padi."