Anupama- Namaste America: Puja Banerjee To Play Sudhanshu's Love Interest; Actress Talks About The Show

The makers of Anupamaa are all set to release the prequel of the show Anupama- Namaste America on Disney+ Hotstar, which will offer viewers a closer look at Anupamaa's life a few years into her marriage. The 11-episode prelude to the television series will see Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey reprising their popular roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj, who will be recreating their bittersweet chemistry in the prequel.

Puja Banerjee will be joining Anupama- Namaste America, in which she will be seen playing the role of Vanraj's love interest. The actress is excited about the show and revealed how she felt after bagging the show.

Puja was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I'm ecstatic to join the cast of the show. I play a very bold and empowering character in the project and that's why I can relate to the character. I'm so glad that I'm finally talking about this. I had to be tight-lipped about the same for a long time now (laughs)."

The actress added that she didn't even think twice before signing the show as she always wanted to work with Rajan Shahi.

Puja said, "Honestly, I didn't even think twice before signing the show. I always wanted to work with Rajan Shahi and things couldn't materialise in the past. When 'Ritika' was offered to me, I didn't want to lose on the chance to work with the team and instantly took the offer."

The actress had worked with Sudhanshu in the past and said that they have always been in touch and it was great working with him in the past and even now, things remain the same. She concluded by saying that he is a fun person to work with.