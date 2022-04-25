Anupama Namaste America Review: Anupamaa & Moti Baa Win Hearts; Here's What Netizens Have To Say!

Anupama Namaste America Review

In the first episode, it is also shown how Baa is seen ordering her bahu, while Moti Baa and Hasmukh Shah AKA Bapuji have always supported her and gave importance to her happiness. Also, Vanraj, her husband always treated her good at home but never preferred her to introduce her to the outer world as he felt she is not fit for her. On the whole, Anupamaa and Moti Baa have won hearts. Fans too loved their bond and are all praise for them. Take a look at a few tweets!

Netizens’ Review: Komal

1st episode review#Anupamaa is breath-takingly beautiful, cute and pyaari😍. Vanraj's behavior irked me as usual & he boiled my blood in the precap🙆♀️🙂. Rest all characters were good❤. Overall a decent episode for me✌Let's see what's store in next!! #NamasteAnupamaa.

Neha

Loved how cute ,innocent and full of life anu in #NamasteAnupamaa TheRupali I will continue to watch for her and her equation with Moti baa.

SK

𝔹𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕥 𝕗𝕣𝕠𝕞 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥 𝕄𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥: This bond is so beautiful. Despite being from an even older generation, the way she supports Anu is already a treat to watch. #Anupamaa • #NamasteAnupamaa #RupaliGanguly.

rups_my_queen

My reasons to watch #NamasteAnupamaa 😍 #Anupamaa and moti baa ❤️❤️❤️ #RupaliGanguly it's gonna be fun watching these two lovely people together 😘😘 TheRupali AshwinKVerma.

ItsMeSej1

#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #NamasteAnupamaa I m laughing whole episode baa as a bahu. Just loved the moti baa.. Anu and moti baa's bond is so cute 😍