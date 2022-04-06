Bigg Boss OTT 2: Karan Johar To Return As The Host Of Controversial Digital Show?

Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT season 1 had left everyone surprised with its bold content. The digital version of Bigg Boss managed to grab everyone's attention and KJo's hosting skills had become a hot topic of discussion.

Let us tell you, the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was won by Divya Agarwal. The show also had Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed and many others as contestants. After the show, many of them are making headlines with their public appearances in the city. On the other hand, fans also got to witness a beautiful friendship between Shamita Shetty-Neha Bhasin-Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty-Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat.

Moreover, Shamita also found the love of her life in Raqesh Bapat. Bigg Boss OTT season 1 was a complete package of entertainment. Hence, the makers have reportedly decided to come up with its second season on VOOT soon.

A source informed Bollywood Life that Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will soon be going on floors and Karan Johar is all set to return as the host of the show. This season will also have the same format. Makers have already started approaching popular faces of the industry. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is expected to start in mid-2022 and one can expect that Bigg Boss 15 will follow the same. Let us tell you that the makers have not yet made any official confirmation about the same.

After Bigg Boss OTT, several contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as contestants. They gave solid competition to the housemates. However, Tejasswi Prakash bagged the winner's trophy.