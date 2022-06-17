Blonde Teaser Reveals First Look At Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe For The Netflix film

Netflix unveiled the first teaser of Blonde, based on the life of American actor Marilyn Monroe. The film led by Ana de Armas as Marylin will give a glimpse at the troubled and brief life of the Hollywood superstar. According to reports, the film is based on a book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, and will follow a slightly fictionalised retelling of Marylin's life as it intersperses facts from her life with fictional elements.

The teaser opens with Ana sobbing in front of her vanity table and praying for 'her' to come, and when 'she' finally arrives, it is a sight to behold. It also shows glimpses of Marylin's most iconic moments including her white dress moment. In another shot she can be seen attending premieres and events, which shows her getting overwhelmed by the press and crowd around her

The minute-long teaser is accompanied by 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend' song from Gentleman Prefer Blondes. The teaser ends with Marylin giving her iconic laugh in the mirror where the actress is unrecognisable.

Speaking about the film, Ana recently told Netflix Queue, "Andrew's ambitions were very clear from the start - to present a version of Marilyn Monroe's life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

The official synopsis for the film reads, "The film boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves."

Blonde directed by Andrew Dominik, will release on Netflix on September 23, 2022.