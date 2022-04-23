CarryMinati's New Surprise Playground

Asia's biggest gaming superstars- CarryMinati, Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout are coming together in the World's First Gaming Entertainment Show, 'PLAYGROUND' by Rusk Media. 'Playground' is a unique eSport gaming championship, featuring multiple casual and pro games, between 4 teams, each owned & mentored by Asia's leading gaming superstars.

Expressing his excitement of Playground show, CarryMinati says, "With Playground, our vision is to garner a more mainstream appeal for gaming in India. There's nothing really available today that combines gaming and entertainment so well for the masses. This show aspires to do that in the long run. Playground has all the elements that makes it engaging & powerful - from strategy to mind games to camaraderie to thrills to emotions and much more. The gaming community finally is getting its' own deserving platform and I can't wait for everyone to be a part of it."

Ahead of the launch of 'PLAYGROUND', the four gaming stars were seen provoking and challenging each other on social media under the digital campaign #GameKyaHai taking the entire Indian gaming community by storm. The digital marketing campaign was a leading trend on various social media platforms leading to heightened engagement and discussion amongst gaming enthusiasts reaching over 75 million fans within 24 hours.With the future of entertainment tilting towards being immersive, engaging and interactive, gaming will gain even more popularity amongst the mainstream audiences. The gaming community in India has grown to over 400 million in 2020 from 250 million in 2018. Growing steadily for the last five years, it is expected to treble in value and reach $3.9 billion by 2025.

CarryMinati Opens Up On Working With Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn In Runway 34

Akasa Singh Says Featuring On Times Square Feels Like A Dream Come True; Singer Thanks Fans For All Love

The first of its kind show will have the best of drama, gaming and entertainment in a never before setting that will expand the gaming entertainment to a wider cross section of audiences in India.