Code M Season 2 Trailer: Jennifer Winget Returns To Investigate Vigilante Organisation

Voot Select is all set to premiere the highly anticipated sequel of the popular thriller series 'Code M' on its platform after the overwhelming success of its first season. By unveiling the suspense-ridden trailer of the series' upcoming season, the platform assures viewers of an action-packed investigative thriller with Major Monica Mehra being at the centre of all the mysteries yet again! 'Code M - Season 2' spans across 8 episodes and will be available to stream on Voot Select from 9th June 2022.

Lead actor Jennifer Winget will be seen reviving her character in the much-awaited second season of 'Code M'. Alongside Jennifer, Tanuj Virwani and Swanand Kirkire will also be seen returning to 'Code M - Season 2' in key roles. Helmed by Akshay Choubey, Presented by Jio Studios, Created by Ektaa R Kapoor, Produced by Jio Studios and Juggernaut Productions, the eight-episodic series with story and screenplay by Aniruddha Guha, dialogues by Aparna Nadig and additional screenplay by Niharika Puri, will see Major Monica Mehra go hammer and tongs at investigating a new case by embarking on a life-altering mission.

The plot of 'Code M - Season 2' follows a fearless Monica Mehra as she gets tasked with investigating a case related to a vigilante organisation that hunts down and kills corrupt individuals who carry out the gruesome assassination of several officers from the Indian Army. However, with multiple failed attempts to conclude the probe, Monica finds herself in a predicament after she discovers that the key to all the mysteries lies in her past, which has been haunting her since her childhood!

The Broken News Trailer: Sonali Bendre And Jaideep Ahlawat's Show Fights To Uncover The Truth

Talking about reviving her character in 'Code M - Season 2', Jennifer Winget expressed, "Code M was my OTT debut in 2020 and the first season was received so well, that there were no two ways about returning for a sequel. With the dearth and variety of content across platforms, there are also not too many shows where actresses get to play the hero. And to top it all, Code M revolves around the Indian army. So, I am beyond thrilled that I get to play the brave and badass Major Monica Mehra once again. The upcoming season delves into Monica's journey after she separates from her husband. Entrusted with the responsibility of the Kargil Diwas event, Monica must chase after an assassin. During her quest to apprehend the culprit, a series of events unfold, which forms the core of the plot."

Commenting on his character in 'Code M - Season 2', Tanuj Virwani added "It was exhilarating to be a part of the second edition of Code M, where I essay the role of Angad Sandhu, a retired army officer. This character is sensitive and powerful, with its own nuances, which makes it really fulfilling for me as an actor. I got the closest glimpse of the army life, the dynamics of their relationships, their families, the sacrifices, the bravery so much more. Above all their warrior heart. I consider this as one of the best experiences of my career."

Ektaa R Kapoor talks about Season 2 of Code M, added, "With Code M Season 2 we continue to build our association with Jio Studios and Voot for some exciting content, and I look forward to a great kick start to our show. After the successful first season, the expectations were sky high with the next instalment and Juggernaut productions have mounted the show very well and scaled it up giving it an edge-of-the seat twist. We are confident our fans won't be disappointed, as Season 2 promises to raise the drama, mystery, and suspense to the next level."

Ms Marvel Early Reviews: Iman Vellani Called Breathtaking, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Excited For His Special Mention

A suspenseful plot full of twists and turns, along with a talented star cast, makes 'Code M - Season 2' a must watch on Voot Select!