David Harbour Reveals He Has Known Stranger Things Ending For Years: It's Quite Moving And Beautiful

Stranger Things 4 is all set to hit the streaming platform this week. While fans are eagerly waiting to find out how the show ends, David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper revealed that he has known the ending for years.

In an interview with Variety, David opened up about his character's fate and said, "'What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that's able to survive Hawkins or does he die?' I know what happens and it's quite moving, and quite beautiful."

He added that the show's creators Duffer Brothers had told him, he needs to know how things end for Hopper. He said, "I think that I needed to know as we were shooting early on, because I needed to know where he ends up and for what reason he ends up there. I think there is going to be somewhat of a morality - or at least responsible storytelling - to what the Duffers are doing,"

David did not reveal the big spoiler and said, "I will hold this one to my grave, I promise. This is a big one."

Stranger Things season 4 will follow the group of friends into their teenage, as they explore love, friendship and trivial high school issues. Meanwhile, Hawkins is in danger as a new entity from the upside-down is wreaking havoc in the town. Season 4 will also bring back some of Hawkins' history from the early seasons with a blend of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror.

Recently, the makers released the first eight minutes from episode one featuring young Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) rampage at the Hawkins lab facility. Apart from Millie and David, the show also stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

Stranger Things 4 will begin streaming on May 27, with the last two episodes releasing on July 1, 2022.