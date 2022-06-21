Doctor Strange 2 OTT Release Date And Time: Benedict Cumberbatch's Solo Release Set To Hit Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel fans on one hand are gearing up for the release of Thor: Love And Thunder, and on the other awaiting the OTT release of Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness. The film released on big screens on May 6, 2022, will hit Disney+ Hostar on June 22, 2022. Doctor Strange 2 will release on the streaming platform at 12:30 pm IST for the audience in India.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is also considered Marvel's first horror genre release, followed Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff taking the forefront in phase 4. The film not only paved the path for future Marvel superheroes but also introduced new worlds with different actors of the same names.

One of the new superheroes is America Chavez, who can travel through the multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 follows Chavez as she seeks help from Doctor Strange, after she is attacked by demons sent by a sorcerer in the multiverse. The film received mixed reviews from fans as well as critics. Fans still it did not stop fans from enjoying the Marvel release directed by Sam Raimi, who returned to direction after nearly a decade.

Filmibeat's review for Doctor Strange 2 pointed out, "Essentially the entire plot of the film was revealed in the original teaser that was released with Spider-Man: No Way Home and with Marvel's debut series WandaVision."

The review added, "For anyone who has watched the animated Marvel series, What If...? Doctor Strange 2 may lose its charm within the first few minutes. Doctor Strange 2 offers lore, expands the possibilities and sets the base for what's to come in the MCU, but it gives nothing for its main characters to work on. Every plot point and character in the film can be reduced to one line and that is never a good sign."

The makers recently revealed that the film will be hitting Disney+ Hotstar in India on June 22, 2022. The film will begin streaming from 12:30 pm IST for the Indian audience. Doctor Strange 2 stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams in pivotal roles.