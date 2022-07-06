Eddie Munson From Stranger Things Has A Connection With Johnny Depp

Stranger Things Season 4's finale episode has fans in tears when Eddie Munson died protecting others in the Upside Down. The beloved character also saw an emotional arc throughout season 4 and left fans stunned by shredding Metallica's Master of Puppets right in Vecna's backyard. Now, Netflix has revealed that the character has a special connection to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Review: Duffer Brothers Have Fans Waiting For Final Season With Fingers Crossed

According to reports, the character Eddie Munson was loosely based on writer and artist Damien Echols. Eddie's story was based on the West Memphis murder case in which Damien Echols was one of the accused and later absolved. Stranger Things' season 4 subplot where the town begins to hunt down members of Hellfire Club, was based on the documentary series Paradise Lost.

For the unversed, Damien Echols, Jessie Misskelley Jr and Jason Baldwin were accused of the murder of three 8-year-old boys in West Memphis in 1993. The Paradise Lost documentary revealed that the three were wrongfully convicted in the case that caused satanic panic. They were absolved of the allegations by a DNA test after spending 18 years behind bars.

Top 5 OTT Releases In July 2022: The Gray Man, Koffee With Karan 7, Stranger Things 4 And More

At the time, the documentary caught Johnny Depp's eye and he became one of the celebs who stood by the three accused teenagers. Echols talked about Depp's involvement and told E! News, "Johnny has been with us every single step of the way since I got out... This is something he is doing entirely to help me. We've grown to love him dearly. He's become like a brother to me."

He also revealed that supporting the three hadn't helped Depp's career however, the actor helped them carry out DNA testing in order to prove their innocence.