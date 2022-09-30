Ekta Kapoor And Her Mother Shobha Land In Legal Trouble; Receive Arrest Warrant For Web Series XXX

A court in Bihar’s Begusarai district has issued an arrest warrant against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor with regards to their ALT Balaji web series XXX. The producer is being charged for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the second season of her aforementioned show.

The complaint against Ekta and her mother was filed by a Begusarai resident and ex-servicemen named Shambhu Kumar. According to news agency PTI, the court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the arrest warrants. It must be noted that season two of XXX premiered in January 2020 on ALTBalaji, which is an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's TV company Balaji Telefilms.

The series is an erotic comedy-drama that features a different story in each episode. Most of the themes of the show revolve around different aspects of sexual relationships. The series, which first came out in 2018, has been mired in controversies ever since a complaint was filed against the makers in 2020, for allegedly having several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.

Shambhu Kumar's advocate Hrishikesh Pathak also spoke with PTI and said that the summons had been issued and the court has asked the Kapoors to appear before it in connection with the matter. He was quoted as saying, “They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them.”