Exclusive: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His First Crush, Cooking Experience And More

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was recently crowned as the winner of the first season of Lock Upp. The grand finale of the Kangana Ranaut’s reality show was held last weekend and Munawar received more than 18 lakh votes. He won a cash prize of 20 lakh rupees, a car, and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, the comedian opened up about his first kiss, first girlfriend and more, in a segment named 'All my First.’ Take a look!

Faruqui revealed that his first job was in a gift shop and his first salary was Rs 850 per month when he was 12 and a half years old. He then shared that his first time on a set was for an ALTBalaji show named Cold Lassi Chicken Masala, where he did a small stand-up comedy scene and was paid Rs 10,000. On being quizzed about his first kitchen experience, Munawar said that it was in 2012-13 when he made dal which ended up getting spilt.

When asked about his first celebrity crush, the comedian confessed that he like Sushmita Sen a lot. He then shared that his first crush which was in class 5, first girlfriend was when he 20 and he had his first kiss at the age of 21. Munawar also spoke about his first phone which was a second hand Nokia music express handset he happened to purchase for Rs 3,500 from chor bazaar.

Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui & Girlfriend Nazila Step Out For Dinner Date, Fans Call The Couple 'Adorable'

WATCH: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Groove To Samjhawan On The Khatra Khatra Show

Meanwhile, Munawar and his girlfriend Nazila were recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday. The lovebirds twinned in black as they headed for a dinner date together. It must be noted that Munawar has been dating Nazila for a few months now. However, he only opened up about her after the culmination of Lock Upp.