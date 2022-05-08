Exclusive: Payal Rohatgi's Life Lessons Post Lock Upp

1) Learnt not to do emotional investment at all in any other reality show as my experience here taught me how I was used by people in whom I had emotionally invested. It was a déjà vu moment :)

2) After a healthy argument with another individual, I tried to make an effort to make sure that I didn’t emotionally hurt the person.

But if I did, due to the heat in the moment, I did make an effort to apologise as 'Saying SORRY is a great personality trait of a humble human being’. Veer Sawarkar was my inspiration.

3) A good human being always lives up to his promise to himself and follows his/her duties even when no one is watching. Like I cooked food, cleaned bathrooms, washed utensils, did sweeping etc in jail religiously.

4) If u believe in your heart that u have stood for the CORRECT then stand on your grounds till the very end even if the whole world is against you. Like I did for a woman Qaidi in whose eyes broom was hit by a male qaidi.

5) Learn to accept rules or orders and if u can’t then logically try to address it. No point doing meaningless ANSHAN or protests.

6) Always eat healthy and sleep well and do yoga to keep the mind and body healthy in any situation in life.

7) Always do your KARM but never expect any Fruits for your KARM in a certain manner. Let God decide that. I worked hard in the show and never let any body pain hinder me from getting up and giving my best for the show unlike the winner who was mostly bedridden due to fake health reasons as he was lazy. So I learnt how to push myself more.

8) Importance of basics like sunlight, air, water, grass, fire as they are not valued in real life.

9) DONT trust ANYONE except yourself.

10) Family is above everything.