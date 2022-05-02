Expectations, Emotions And Entertainment - Watch A Full-Fledged Finale Week In The Lock Upp House!

Kaidis on Lock Upp are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to secure a berth in the final week. The Lock Upp house has ramped up the heat with 'Ticket to Finale' tasks, full of action, emotions, and excitement.

To maximise their survival prospects, the inmates began planning and forming alliances. However, before the task, Munawar and Payal had a verbal spat because she was constantly irking him with comments like "Rs 2 ki tweets" and "Kangana ke against tweet kiya," to which Munawar responded, "terko kya karna hai!" This fight continued until Azma intervened and said, "Please don't bring Ma'am into your fights."

The race to the finale commences with a message issued to the kaidis in the afternoon: "Kaidis, tonight is your last chance to pitch the Queen and the audience on why you should win the show". In this task, Kaidis will be pitching for others, not for themselves, and this choice will impact the list of finalists.

Later in the day, the chief guard briefed the kaidis, saying: "The task has two factors - the audience and the co-kaidis." These two criteria will influence who would receive the finale warrant and direct access to the finale. While Shivam was pitching for Azma, Payal refuted his pitch with, "You locked in her last time and now you're pitching for her!" The drama ensued. In the end, Azma received the most votes and had the option of taking one Kaidi with her for the ticket to the finale. She chose Prince and stated that he was deserving.

Lock Upp Runner-Up Prediction & Salary: Poonam Pandey Might Lose Against Munawar Faruqui; Read To Know Why

Ali Merchant Asks Ex Sara Not To Take Limelight From Him; Reacts To Allegations Of Entering Lock Upp Using Her

Who will enter the finale list and who will get locked out? To know more, Watch non-stop entertainment only on Lock Upp on ALTBalaji and MX Player at 10:30 pm.