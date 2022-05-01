Fatima Sana Shaikh On The Response For Modern Love: "This Anthology Is Very Close To My Heart"

The young and talented Fatima Sana Shaikh has always proved the mettle of her phenomenal acting in every film. The actress has presented vibrant shades in her characters when we look at her filmography and have always won the hearts of the audience. And yet again, with the trailer of the much-awaited anthology Modern Love, Fatima was again seen in a whole new avatar that is receiving a great response from the audience.

While the actress explored the love genre in her last release 'Ajeeb Daastaans' now in 'Modern Love, Fatima has switched to a character that is way opposite to her last release in the same genre that is winning the hearts all over. The young actress has predominantly portrayed a very cool and funky girl bringing a yet more shade of love to the screen and now has come up with back-to-back amazing trailers of her upcoming 'Modern Love' and 'Thar' which are garnering love from the audience.

While talking about the amazing responses, Fatima said, "The response that has been coming my way after the trailer release of both Modern Love and Thar is sweet and encouraging. My character in modern love is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can't wait to see the response from the audience now".

Praising the actress on her spectacular performance in her upcoming series Modern Love, her Thar co-star Anil Kapoor comments "Love It" with lots of hearts and claps emojies attached to the message.

Meanwhile, the actress was seen excelling in her art of dialogue delivery that has established her character well in the trailer itself, then it has also raised the anticipation for the audience to watch her presenting love in a different form.

Other than Modern Love, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Thar and Sam Bahadur.