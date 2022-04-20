Gaurav Khanna Says Anupama- Namaste America Is An Experiment; Adds If It Works There Will Be More Seasons

Recently, the makers announced Anupamaa's prequel- Anupama- Namaste America, which is all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar soon. We had earlier revealed that Puja Banerjee will be joining the show. As per the latest report, it is being said that Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia, will be a part of the prequel in bits and pieces.

The actor recently opened up about the show and revealed that it is an experiment. He added that if it works there will be more seasons.

Gaurav was quoted by India-Forum as saying, "It is a new thing, I think Rajan sir would be a better person to answer that. It is just a couple of days away but I would still say that it is his call to get Anuj there. I think this is a new thing and this might be the first time that a running show is getting a new series and simultaneously, the whole telecast is happening."The actor concluded by saying, "We are all trying something and it is an experiment and if it works (hopefully it does), and then there will be more seasons and more stories to say. It is a brainchild of the Star Network and Rajan, together, so they come out with new things. And, I am just an actor, whatever the producers say, I do it, so we are too small a piece in the whole game to decide, on the contrary to what people think about films and television working in the same way."

Anupama- Namaste America will be aired on digitial platform from April 25. The series will offer viewers a closer look at Anupamaa's life a few years into her marriage. It will be 11-episode prelude to the television series, which will see Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey reprising their roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj, respectively.