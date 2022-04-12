Gautam Gupta Calls Mandana Karimi's Cheating Allegations On His Brother Rubbish; Says She's Stupid

Mandana Karimi has been hitting the headlines ever since her participation in Ekta Kapoor show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The actress has been making a lot of confession and revealtions on the show which has shocked the netizens. Recently, she accused a filmmaker for impregnating her and making her abort their baby. She has been making a lot of accusations on her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta and his family.

Recently, Gaurav Gupta's brother and Mandana's ex-brother-in-law reacted to the same and called her stupid. He also rubbished cheating allegations that she made on his brother.

When mentioned that Mandana has been making a lot of remarks about his family, Gautam told ETimes TV, "If we talk about the things she has done after her marriage with my brother Gaurav...But we don't want to make our family into a drama. Why react when people talk only about abuse and accusations?"

When asked about them accepting her in the family when she got married to Gaurav he said that mistakes can happen and people can be misled. He thanked God and said that it got over before something terribly dirty happened.

On Mandana confessing that she loved Gaurav in the past, he said, "Kahaaniyan sunoge toh to you will be shocked. It was all a disaster. Gaurav wouldn't care a damn about her, now." He also rubbished her allegation of Gaurav cheating her.

The actress recently accused a filmmaker of making her pregnant and aborting their child. About the same, he said, "She's stupid. Aisa bolne se usko aage taqleef hogi zindagi mein. People will laugh at her. Does one play a game in a show like this? Frankly, for us, she is inconsequential."

Mandana Karimi Reveals She Had An Abortion, Speaks About Her Relation With An Ace Director On Lock Upp

Karan Kundrra Talks About Doing Dance Deewane Juniors & His GF Tejasswi's Reaction; Says THIS About Mandana

When asked if Gaurav will get married and settle down again, Gautam said that he might, but they will decided when the time is right. But as of now, he said that they are concentrating on work.