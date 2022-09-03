House Of The Dragon: What Will Become Of Alicent And Rhaenyra?

House of the Dragon has set itself up as a worthy spin-off of the acclaimed series Game of Thrones, in the two episodes that have aired so far. The primary characters have been well received, although it's no certainty with the franchise that they will remain as primary characters or even stay alive.

However, now the talk is that some of the actors will be replaced in a few episodes. Not that the actors are doing a bad job, but the writers have apparently decided to go through a time jump, and replace some young actors with relatively older ones. This won't be the case for characters that are adults, but for teenage characters such as Rhaenrya herself, there will be replacements.

Milly Alcock has been playing Rhaenrya, and Emily Carey has been playing Alicent Hightower. They are expected to be replaced by Emma D'Arcy for Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke for Alicent. When asked about the recasting, the actors were not sure what to reveal and what not to. They stated that they had not worked with Emma or Olivia yet. The actors, however, promised that the audience would see quite a lot of them (Alcock and Carey) in the show.

The Valaryon siblings Laena and Laenor are believed to undergo replacement as well.

The complexities in the narrative, and the controversial romantic plot points, are believed to have motivated the recasting. It is also understood that such a transition would have probably been planned earlier and is not likely to affect how engaging the show currently is. On the contrary, this recasting might make more sense once the story unravels itself more.

House of the Dragon follows the history of the Targaryen house, to which Daenerys Targaryen belonged. The spin-off is set in a time preceding that of Game of Thrones. Although the likelihood of GoT stars reprising their roles in the spin-off is extremely thin, considering the time gap of almost two centuries, that does not kill away the hope that it might actually happen. Anything could happen in this crazy universe of George R.R. Martin.