Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty Joins Rohit Shetty’s High Octane Cop Universe

Rohit Shetty recently shared the teaser for his OTT debut show Indian Police Force. The show set to be led by Sidharth Malhotra has also roped in another A-list star. This time the new name joining Rohit's cop universe is actress Shilpa Shetty, also becoming the first female cop in the filmmaker's projects.

Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Unveils First Teaser For Sidharth Malhotra's Amazon Prime Video Show

The makers also shared the first look at Shilpa's character in the show. The picture shows the actress decked up and armed while cars are on fire behind her. The actress can be seen wearing an all-black uniform with a jacket that says 'Police'.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time🔥Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!" The show marks the OTT debut for Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

Not much has been revealed about the storyline, but Rohit revealed in a statement that the show is very special to him. He said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide."

"I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark," Rohit concluded.

Netizens Slam Shilpa Shetty And Badshah For Being 'Disrespectful' Towards Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

According to reports the filming is currently underway and the makers are yet to announce a tentative release date for the show. Coming back to Shilpa Shetty, apart from Indian Police Force she will also be Nikamma and Sukhee.