Jennifer Winget Opens Up About The Challenges She Faced While Playing An Army Major In Code M Season 2

Jennifer Winget who shot to fame with her popular shows such as Saraswatichandra, Bepannah, Beyhadh and many others, will now be seen in the second season of the upcoming VOOT Select show, Code M. For the unversed, she is playing the role of an army major Monica Mehra in the show. Recently, in an interview with News18, the actress opened up about the challenges she faced while playing an army officer.

Jennifer Winget said, "I consider myself very lucky because I got the opportunity to play a character from the army, so whatever challenges that will come along with it, are the only ones that make me better as an actor, and better as an individual. Of course, the physical part comes to you sometimes because it is very tiring, and it drains you at times, but when I see the work on TV, it makes me feel happy and it is all worth it."

Jennifer is one of the few actresses from the Indian television industry who made her mark in Bollywood as well. Lately, several TV celebs opened up about how the actors from the Indian TV industry get treatment in Bollywood. When asked about the same, Jennifer Winget said, "I will say that it is not as difficult as it used to be because people are looking at television actors in a different light now, from how they see the television actors before. The line is slowly and gradually fading but is not completely gone yet. There are still challenges. There are people who say that 'nahi yaar TV kiya hai toh nahi...', which is fine. Because everybody has their opinions and judgements, and people who have made it big in movies and on TV - I have a lot of respect for them. It just opens up more opportunities for other TV actors, who enter into films and I hope the opportunities keep growing every day."

Talking about her upcoming web series Code M Season 2, the show also stars Tanuj Virwani, Aalekh Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and many others in key roles. It has been released today on VOOT.