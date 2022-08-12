Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Filming Begins, Parth Samthaan And Niti Taylor’s Glimpses From The Sets Get Leaked

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's upcoming show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses ever since it was announced. Fans were very eager to know more updates about the show. Well, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 is indeed going to be special for viewers as Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor will be reuniting once again for the show, and their chemistry will surely create magic on-screen.

Amidst all the buzz, we recently came across an interesting update about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor recently started filming for the show, as some behind-the-scenes videos from the sets have been leaked on the internet. Notably, Parth and Niti's fans have been making BTS videos viral on social media with the hashtag #kyy4.

Watch the video here

In the videos, one can see Parth Samthaan wearing a black shirt and jeans. Looks like the rock concert set-up has been made by the makers to shoot a crucial scene of the show. Well, fans can't keep calm to witness Manik and Nandini's intense romance.

Talking about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the show was started in 2014, and after three successful seasons, the makers are coming up with the fourth edition, which promises to give viewers a full dose of entertainment. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan also stars Ayaz Ahmed, Veebha Anand, Utkarsh Gupta, Krissann Barretto, Charlie Chauhan, Abhishek Malik and others in key roles.