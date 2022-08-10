Kanika Mann Hints At Roohaniyat Season 3; Actress Shares Update On Social Media

Actress
Kanika
Mann
is
currently
seen
in
the
celebrity
adventure
show
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
as
a
contestant.
Apart
from
that,
she
is
also
winning
hearts
with
her
performance
in
a
recently
released
web
series
Roohaniyat
Season
2.
Well,
the
show
which
also
stars
Arjun
Bijlani
has
been
grabbing
everyone's
attention
with
its
engaging
plot
and
chemistry
of
the
lead
pair.
After
two
successful
seasons,
the
makers
are
all
set
to
come
up
with
the
third
season
of
Roohaniyat
as
Kanika
Mann
gave
a
hint
about
the
same.
Kanika
Mann
recently
took
to
her
Instagram
stories
to
share
a
picture
of
what
seems
like
a
picture
of
the
on-screen
duo
from
the
next
season
with
a
dubbing
track
running
across
the
picture.
'Is
the
next
season
on
the
way?'
the
actress
wrote
over
the
picture
tagging
her
co-star
Arjun
Bijlani.
Well,
looks
like
the
third
season
is
on
the
way,
and
this
picture
is
a
sign
of
confirmation!
Interestingly,
reports
also
suggest
that
Kanika
Mann
will
be
seen
as
a
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Coming
back
to
her
show
Roohaniyat,
she
plays
the
role
of
Prisha
in
Roohaniyat.
The
show
quickly
became
a
hit
and
audience
started
binge-watching
it.
Roohaniyat
also
stars
Yuvika
Chaudhary,
Aman
Verma,
Smita
Bansal,
Geetika
Mehandru,
Arushi
Handa,
Harshit
Sindhwani,
Shaan
Groverr
and
others
in
key
roles.
Talking
about
Kanika
Mann,
the
actress
has
also
worked
in
TV
shows
such
as
Guddan
Tumse
Na
Ho
Payega,
Badho
Bahu,
The
Khatra
Show
and
so
on.