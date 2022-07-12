Karan Johar Is Paid Whopping Rs 40 Crore For Koffee With Karan Season 7: Report

Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, over the years, has garnered a lot of fan following. The show host and producer Karan Johar is best known for his humour and getting the infamous guests to talk about their personal lives. The show that debuted in 2004 has premiered Season 7 on Disney Plus Hotstar in July 2022.

While actors get paid a lot for their appearance on the show, so does the host. According to a recent report, the filmmaker charges a whopping 8-figure amount for the seventh season of the chat show. TOI report claimed that KJo get paid 1-2 crore for each episode and season 7 possibly contains 20-22 episodes. KJo is likely to earn between Rs. 40 to 44 crore for the whole season.

The first episode saw Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt talking about their married lives and their friendship. The second episode will see Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the infamous couch. The latest promo for the new episode showed the actresses will be talking about their crushes and ex-boyfriends.

As the promo begins, Karan Johar welcomed them by saying, "Namaste darshakon." KJo in the promo asked Sara to give him a name she would like to date. Sara firstly refused to answer but then took Vijay Deverakonda's name.

Karan then told Janhvi that he sees her as a better match with Vijay, leaving her in splits. Sara then asked Janhvi if she likes him too. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor on season sic talked about her fondness for Vijay.

Some of the other guests set to be part of the show include Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, and Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra among others.