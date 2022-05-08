Karan Kundrra Calls Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash A Good Kisser, Naagin 6 Actress Cannot Stop Blushing!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their courtship after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, the Naagin 6 actress appeared on Lock Upp alongside beau Karan, who is the jailor of the show. The grand finale of Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show witnessed Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner of the show.

However, one of the main highlights of last night’s ceremony was Karan and Tejasswi’s mushy romance and their candid confessions to the Queen actress. Kangana played a fun game with the couple who ended up spilling some surprising secrets about their love life. During the fun segment, the Karan called his ladylove a 'good kisser'.

On being quizzed about who is more possessive amongst them, the lovebirds ended up pointing at each other. When Kangana asked who is the first one to apologize, both Karan and Tejasswi agreed that the actor is the first one to say sorry.

And then, the host quizzed about who is a better kisser, to which Tejasswi replied, “I nailed it for the first time.” This was followed by Karan revealing that Tejasswi always likes “to be on top.” Hearing this, the actress could not help but blush as she said, “Hope Mama is not watching.” Karan then said that he will handle her later.

It must be noted that during the finale week, Tejasswi Prakash came as Kangana Ranaut’s warden to play her 'queen card’ whilst Karan served as the jailor on the show. The couple twinned in white outfits and complimented each other on the finale episode.

For the uninitiated, Karan and Tejasswi fell for each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house and since then, have been serving couple goals with their mushy romance and cute PDA’s. The duo also featured together in the music video named 'Rula Deti Hai’ after coming out of Bigg Boss.