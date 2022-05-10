Karan Kundrra Talks About His Experience of Working With GF Tejasswi & What He Will Miss Most About Lock Upp

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's digital show Lock Upp ended and Ekta Kapoor has organised a grand success bash, which was attended by the contestants, jailor Karan Kundrra and his actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, who entered as wardern a couple of days before the finale. The show was a hit, especially Karan's live episodes fetched huge number of views.

Recently, while talking to ETimes TV, the actor spoke about his journey as a jailor on the show, what he is going to miss from the show and how it was shooting with Tejasswi.

Talking about his experience of shooting for the show, Karan said that his journey from jailor has been pretty much a rollercoaster ride. He said that he had to take a lot of tough decisions and sometimes he even had to come to the middle of the night to sort out issues, but they had some of the best contestants as qaidis.

He feels that's what made the show- it is always about the contestants. He said that the soul of the show is always about contestants. The actor added that whenever he had worked on a show like Roadies or Love School, he had always had a connect with the contestants and that's what happened in Lock Upp too, but this was a lot more hardcore for the contestants as well as the backend team.

Karan thanked the camera people behind the show, editors, people who would got food, makers, creatives and everyone involved, who have done a fantastic job, which is why they were number one.

About what he will miss from the show, he said, "I will miss the feeling of responsibility because now I am not watching Lock Upp as someone who is getting entertained from it. I am watching Lock Upp as a responsibility because I've to guide them or they don't miss their direction. Sometimes they make mistakes and it's always nice to have someone who has a better perspective and can tell them what their mistakes were. That part of the format was really nice."

About his transition from a judge on Roadies to a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 to now a jailor on Lock Upp, he said that he doesn't want to be a contestant again and is very glad and proud that he was behind the scenes for Lock Upp. He added that he now realised that when he was a contestant, they didn't know how much hard work was being done by the people outside the show- What all it takes to shoot an episode and get a telecast or to create a journey, and now that he has seen that part, he thinks that he is better off behind the scenes.

Talking about working with Tejasswi on the show, he said that when she entered, he forgot that he is a jailor and contestants teased him.

He concluded by saying, "Jab Tejasswi enter hui (When Tejasswi entered), I forgot that I was a jailor. But it was a lot of fun. We were in Bigg Boss together, there were cameras here also around us and it felt like that, but the biggest embarrassment was that I forgot that I was a jailor. The contestants also started teasing me 'bhai aap toh ab jailor he nahi lag rahe, Karan Kundrra ban gaye ho (You have become Karan Kundrra from jailor)'. It was beautiful, amazing and thanks to her she actually took out time and come here."