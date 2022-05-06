Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Fans Trend #LockUppWithTejRan As Duo Shoot For Lock Upp Till 3 Am

Lock Upp is gearing up for finale episode. Just couple of days before the grand finale, makers announced about the entry of a warden, who is none other than Tejasswi Prakash. As the viewers are aware, Karan Kundrra is the jailor and his live episodes have been fetching good views. With Tejasswi's entry the views have just increased.

It is being said that the duo shot for the episode late till almost 3 am. The clips from their episodes are out on social media.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, the duo was seen reliving their Bigg Boss moments on Lock Upp. It has to be recalled that during their stay in Bigg Boss 15, Karan had requested Raqesh Bapat to give him the evil eye locket that Ekta Kapoor gifted him as Tejasswi wanted the same. Raqesh had given him the same, and this was Karan's first gift to his girfriend. In the video, the duo recreated the moment, wherein Karan was seen making Teja wear the locket.

Fans can't stop gushing about the two and have been trending #LockUppWithTejRan on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Chai: the moment where teja freaks the hell out of payal, i love her❤️🔥prince : asli badass toh yeh hai, accha hua mere season mein nahi thi. karan : accha hua mere season mein thi 🥺🧿 #tejran #lockuppwithtejran.

Kabir: Getting 6.2M live viewers at midnight is not a joke and not everyone's cup of tea! #TejRan is a brand and people love watching them together! So let us celebrate that when they come together, they simply create magic! ❤️🧿 #LockUppWithTejRan.

@veronica_sayz: These past 3-4 hours I've literally forgot about the whole world, i was just sitting with my laptop and phone tweeting, watching and taking snapshots. Felt like I'm back to those BB days. Although we have seen them often but this feels very different. #TejRan #LockUppWithTejRan.

@KundriiKiSundri: Can't even put in words how I felt watching them yesterday!I just got so emotional when Karan gave her the evil eye necklace.....aisa laga jaise bigg Boss dekh rahi hu from start. I just love them... thank you #TejRan for making my day so special!!❤️🧿#LockUppWithTejRan #TejRan.

TejRanFanForEver: Thank you so much @altbalaji @MXPlayer for this ...Srsly can't thank you enough❤️😢🔥🙌 #TejRan ❤️❤️ THE BEST JAILOR AND WARDEN !!! What a Grand end to an Amazing Show like Lockup❤️ #TejRan #LockUppWithTejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra.

The finale will be held on May 7 and it is being said that Tejasswi and Karan will be performing at the finale episode.

Are you excited about the finale episode? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.