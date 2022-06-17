Kit Harington Will Return As Jon Snow In Game of Thrones Spinoff, Series In Development At HBO

Game of Thrones spinoff series based around Jon Snow is in early development stage at HBO. The show will mark the return of the fan- favourite hero played by Kit Harington. The report was confirmed by several portals including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, the show would take place after the events of Game of Thrones, possibly opening up what happened in Westeros after the end of the popular HBO series. For the unversed, in the final season of GOT, Jon realised his true identity and that he could be an heir to the Iron Throne.

However, he returned to his exile from Westeros after the throne was passed on to his younger brother Bran Stark as the new king of the Six Kingdoms. The show ended with Snow riding into the Haunted Forest with Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life.

The show has also raised hope among fans that its return would also bring back popular characters such as his half-siblings Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner).

Jon Snow's spinoff series will mark the first sequel to the GOT series among seven other prequel in development at HBO. Apart from House of the Dragon, which is set to premiere this summer, HBO has also been working on prequels like Dunk and Egg, The Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships, 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom and more.

Harington who was nominated for two Emmys, in supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series categories, is yet to open up about the development. Meanwhile, after GOT ended in 2019, Harington went on to make waves on the big screen and small screen.

He was recently seen in Marvel's Eternals as Dane Whitman and will be reprising the role in future Marvel projects. He also appeared in an episode of Amazon's Modern Love and headlined Shakespeare's Henry V at the Donmar Warehouse in London.