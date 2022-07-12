    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Koffee With Karan 7: After Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan Will Appear With Bhavna Pandey & Seema

      By
      |

      Karan Johar's infamous chat show Koffee With Karan returned for season 7 and the first episode was a success among fans. While fans are gearing up for Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's next episode, reports have hinted at more guests set to appear on the show in the season.

      Gauri Khan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema khan,

      Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 1 Highlights: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Are Perfect First GuestsKoffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 1 Highlights: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Are Perfect First Guests

      According to IndiaToday report, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan will be making an appearance with her friends Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sachdev (Sohail Khan's ex-wife). A source close to Koffee With Karan 7 told the portal that the new stars who shot for the show were Gauri Khan who will be accompanied by her friends, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sachdev. "Besides the trio, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra shot for their episode over the weekend," the source said.

      This is not the first time Gauri or Vicky Kaushal will be appearing on the show. While Gauri was seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky was seen with Ayushmann Khurrana. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra had marked his debut presence with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in 2012.

      sara ali khan, janhvi kapoor

      Meanwhile, Karan Johar shared the promo for the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 on his Instagram profile. According to the promo, the episode could be controversial and the actress can be seen talking about their crushes and ex-boyfriends.

      He captioned the post as, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best!🥳 Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

      Kangana Ranaut Reminds Karan Johar Of Her Appearance On Koffee With Karan: Ghar Mein Ghuss Ke Maara ThaKangana Ranaut Reminds Karan Johar Of Her Appearance On Koffee With Karan: Ghar Mein Ghuss Ke Maara Tha

      Notably, it was during one of Sara's Koffee With Karan episodes that she had revealed she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan and they went on to date. However, Sara and Janhvi both are expected to spill the beans in the new episode.

      KWK 7 premiered on July 7, and the second episode is set to release on July 14, 7pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X