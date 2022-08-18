Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 7 Highlights: Sidharth Malhotra And Vicky Kaushal Have A Fun Time On Karan’s Show

The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan 7 witnessed Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal gracing the show as guests. Host Karan Johar commenced the episode by mentioning movie reviews and then welcoming his guests. He then bought up the role his show has played in bringing Vicky and Katrina Kaif together. The filmmaker also brings up the fact that he wasn’t invited to the wedding.

Vicky confesses that it feels great to be married while the host shares some funny memes and tweets about their wedding. Kaushal shared that he knew about these reactions as they were forwarded to them in a friends’ group chat.

Karan then brings up Kiara Advani’s topic and plays a clip from her episode where she opens up Sidharth. The actor refuses to confirm his relationship but continues to drop subtle hints about his relationship with Advani. Later, Karan quizzes Vicky about his shelved movies and Sidharth about people questioning his acting abilities.

Karan also shares some trivia about Student Of The Year and how he didn’t know what he was doing making the film. He then called his guests 'thirst traps’ and went on to show some thirsty tweets and memes about them.

This was closely followed up by the infamous rapid-fire round. Vicky revealed that he and Katrina have fought closet space. He then called Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif the number one actor and actress in Bollywood. The Uri star ended up winning the hamper by a small margin.

During the game round, Vicky called Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and wife Katrina. Sid, on the other hand, dialed up Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan. However, he also ended up receiving a call from Kiara as well. Vicky eventually won the game and took home another gift. The actors concluded the episode by signing their coffee cups.