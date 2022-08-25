Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 8 Highlights: Kiara Advani And Shahid Kapoor Open Up About Love, Marriage & More

The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 witnessed Kabir Singh couple Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor gracing the show as guests. Host Karan Johar commenced the episode by asking Kiara about debuting on the couch. He later reveals how he cast her Lust Stories. The filmmaker also ended up sharing that Kriti Sanon had rejected the part due to the controversial scene.

Karan then spoke about watching Kabir Singh while sitting right next to Shahid. He revealed that he loved the movie and was moved to tears by the last scene. He then asked the guests about the polarising reception garnered by the film. Karan then went ahead and quizzed Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress tried to dodge the question by giving some evasive answers.

This was followed by Karan asking Shahid about his marriage. The actor revealed that he has two very different sides to his personality and he looking to settle down, by the age of 34, with someone who would understand both sides of his personality. The actor even opened up about Jersey’s lacklustre performance at the box office. Kiara and Shahid then went ahead and played the koffee bingo.

Karan asks Shahid about supporting Meera’s career and the actor shares how he has always felt very protective of her. Kiara, too, heaps praises on Meera and talks about how confident she was on Karan’s show. Shahid and Karan continued to pull Kiara’s leg about her impending wedding with Sidharth. Johar kept asking if he was invited and both Shahid and Karan stated that they would dance at her wedding.

The rapid-fire round was won by Kiara while Shahid won the Koffee quiz. The former called Sid, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor while the latter ended up dialling Meera, Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday in the game round.