Koffee With Karan Season 7: Date, Streaming Platform, Complete List Of Celebrities Likely To Appear

Karan Johar's iconic celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan is returning for season 7 which will be released on a digital platform instead of on-air on July 7, 2022. The show's guest list was confirmed in the show's first trailer. The promo featured actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and many more.

In an Instagram post, he also hinted at the show will not be returning on-air. Talking about the guest list added, "Every great story requires a wonderful twist. Surprisingly, the chat show's seventh season contains a slew of unexpected surprises and entertaining segments for viewers." According to reports, KWK 7 will include exciting new games for the visitors, such as Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, in addition to its iconic rapid-fire round.

Koffee with Karan 7 is reportedly set to premiere this month on Disney+ Hotstar. The shooting of the upcoming season has reportedly begun on a high note at Mumbai's YRF Studios on Saturday (May 7). According to Peeping Moon, "The buzz around YRF Studios suggests many stars will be gracing the couch in pairs."

The guest list is set to include the Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma, as well as Karan's directorial return Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The makers this season have decided to go pan-India and will also see south actors like Vijay Deverakonda along with Liger co-star Ananya Panday. Some of the other south stars that could appear on the show include Jr NTR, Prabhas and Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-actors Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor will be gracing the chat show. Real-life BFFs Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan have also been listed in the rumours. Fans are hoping, Alia will be joined by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will also make an appearance. However, the names have not been confirmed by the makers just yet.

Notably, the first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as first guests. Over the span of 15 years, celebrities such as Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, and many others came on the show as guests.