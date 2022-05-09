Lock Upp’s 2nd Runner-Up Anjali Arora On Her Relationship With Munawar Faruqui: It Was Just Friendship

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp finally bid adieu to the viewers on Saturday (May 7). Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the first season of Lock Upp produced by Ekta Kapoor. He defeated Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah and Prince Narula respectively.

Talking about Anjali Arora, her journey on the show was nothing but a roller-coaster ride. Right from showing her emotional side to being competitive during the tasks, Anjali didn't miss any chance to shine in the show. It has to be noted that her love angle with Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui was also a hot topic of discussion.

After seeing their closeness, many people said that they used each other for the game and tried to portray a fake love angle. When asked about the same, Anjali Arora told ETimes TV, "Ye logon ki baatein hain... but I know what bond Munawar and I shared. I know mere taraf se kya tha Aur Uske taraf se kya tha... it was just friendship, we are friends and there's nothing beyond. Log toh kehte he hain... logon ka explain karte nahi phirenge... (we won't keep running behind people and explaining ourselves)."

While speaking about her Lock Upp journey, Anjali Arora said that it was quite a difficult one for her. She said that she earned a lot of friends on the journey. She is also not sure if Poonam Pandey would remain friends with her. When asked about her elimination, Anjali said that she must have lacked in a few departments. However, she further stated that she would work on her weaknesses to become a strong girl.

For the unversed, Anjali Arora shot to fame with her viral video on the song, 'Kacha Badam'. After Lock Upp, fans are excited to see her again on screen.