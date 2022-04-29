Lock Upp Contestants Salary: Here's How Much Munawar Faruqui, Anjali, Poonam & Others Are Getting Paid

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar has been in the news since day one. Munawar, who has impressed the audience with his shayari, jokes, and simplicity, is reportedly getting a fee of Rs 3-3.5 lakh per week.

Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora, who has been in the news especially for her love angle with Munawar Faruqui is apparently getting more than him. The social media influencer is getting Rs 3-4 lakhs per week.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey has also been hitting the headlines ever since her entry in the show. She was recently in the news for taking bath in open yard. Apparently, she is getting Rs 3 lakhs per week.

Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma, who participated in MTV Splitsvilla 13, surprised everyone with his participation in Kangana Ranaut's show. He also is the first finalist of Lock Upp. The actor is apparently earning Rs 2 Lakh per week.

Saisha Shinde

Saisha Shinde, who is said to be the first transgender female fashion designer in India, was evicted from the show. But she re-entered the show as a wild card entry. It is being said that she is earning Rs 1 Lakh per week.

Payal Rohatgi

From her fights with her co-contestants to her arguments with the host Kangana Ranaut, Payal Rohatgi has been in the shows since inception. She has also been making major revelations in the show. Wrestler Sangram Singh's girlfriend is apparently charging Rs 3 Lakhs per week.