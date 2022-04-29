Lock Upp Contestants Salary: Here's How Much Munawar Faruqui, Anjali, Poonam & Others Are Getting Paid
The controversial digital reality show Lock Upp by Ekta Kapoor has been hitting the headlines since day one. The show premiered on February 27. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show is similar to Bigg Boss, which had 16 controversial celebrity contestants who will be jailed for about 72 days. The show is almost nearing its finale. As per Bollywood Life reports, here's how much the contestants are paid per week.
Munawar Faruqui
Stand-up comedian Munawar has been in the news since day one. Munawar, who has impressed the audience with his shayari, jokes, and simplicity, is reportedly getting a fee of Rs 3-3.5 lakh per week.
Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora, who has been in the news especially for her love angle with Munawar Faruqui is apparently getting more than him. The social media influencer is getting Rs 3-4 lakhs per week.
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey has also been hitting the headlines ever since her entry in the show. She was recently in the news for taking bath in open yard. Apparently, she is getting Rs 3 lakhs per week.
Shivam Sharma
Shivam Sharma, who participated in MTV Splitsvilla 13, surprised everyone with his participation in Kangana Ranaut's show. He also is the first finalist of Lock Upp. The actor is apparently earning Rs 2 Lakh per week.
Saisha Shinde
Saisha Shinde, who is said to be the first transgender female fashion designer in India, was evicted from the show. But she re-entered the show as a wild card entry. It is being said that she is earning Rs 1 Lakh per week.
Payal Rohatgi
From her fights with her co-contestants to her arguments with the host Kangana Ranaut, Payal Rohatgi has been in the shows since inception. She has also been making major revelations in the show. Wrestler Sangram Singh's girlfriend is apparently charging Rs 3 Lakhs per week.