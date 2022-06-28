Lock Upp Fame Saisha Shinde Opens Up About Facing Discrimination, Says She Was Denied From Donating Blood

Designer Saisha Shinde recently opened up about when denied to donate blood. Calling the experience 'beyond discriminatory,’ the Lock Upp contestant said that she was on her way to donate blood when she was informed by the authorities that she won’t be able to do the noble deed due to some medical guidelines. Shinde then did her research and learnt about the blood referral.

Saisha said, “As per those laws there are certain kind of people who cannot donate blood. People who are in the high-risk category of illnesses. Which is why transgenders, gay men, lesbians cannot donate blood. Apparently, we come in those category of carrying STDs. The irony is two years ago I donated my blood but now because my identity has changed I cannot donate blood. As if my blood has changed. But it’s not. I could be carrying those diseases as a gay man. It is beyond discriminatory.”

In her interview with HT, Shinde also revealed this happened that this happened during the Pride Month which is all about celebrating all identities. She then opened up about what pride month means to her and said, “For me pride Month is not just limited to one month. Trans visibility shouldn’t just be limited to one month but all time. I should not be put on magazine covers just because it’s Pride Month. I shouldn’t be interviewed only in Pride Month. The achievement of my community is throughout the year.”

Anjali Arora Talks About Bigg Boss OTT & Her Friendship With Munawar; Clarifies She Is Not Engaged To BF Akash

Rakhi Sawant’s Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani Doesn’t Like His Ladylove Flaunting Her Cleavage

Saisha went on to add that when every time Pride Month comes in, she jokes with her friends that it is the month when she makes the most money. She noted that the kind of collaborations and projects one gets are much higher during Pride Month. Shinde believes that Pride Month is a cash register and it is sad because everyone wants to talk about how inclusive they are or how they have made collections inspired by pride. But one’s taking the accountability or much of it is actually benefitting the community.