Lock Upp Finale LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut Starts 'Badass Finale' With A Bang

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp's grand finale has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. The promos of the mega event have already been trending on social media, and fans can't keep calm to witness the 'badass finale' on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Let us tell you, the top 6 finalists Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora are competing with each other to become the ultimate winner of Lock Upp season 1.

# Host Kangana Ranaut makes a grand entry on the stage of Lock Upp grand finale. She looks stunning a beautiful white gown.

# Finalists Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula dance to song 'Kukkad Kamaal Da' on stage. Later, other three finalists girls Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah set the stage on fire with their performance on the song 'Nadiyo Paar'.

# After that, all six finalists come together and entertain audience with their powerful performance.

# After their performance, Kangana Ranaut interacts with the finalists' relatives. Azma Fallah's mother gets emotional while praising her daughter.

# Later, Kangana Ranaut unveils Lock Upp's badass trophy. Finalists get excited after seeing it.

# Munawar Faruqui's sister and Sangram Singh share their views on Payal Rohatgi and Munawar's game respectively.

# Love triangle of Lock Upp - Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde get a chance to perform together. They grab everyone's eyeballs with their cameraderie with each other.

# After their performance, Kangana Ranaut shows some memes to Munawar Faruqui and asks him to give his views on the same.