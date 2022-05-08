Lock Upp Finale Winner: Munawar Faruqui Wins Kangana Ranaut's Show With Rs 20 Lakh Prize Money

After
a
long
wait,
Kangana
Ranaut's
reality
show
Lock
Upp
has
finally
got
its
first
winner
and
that
is
none
other
than
Munawar
Faruqui.
The
stand-up
comedian
received
a
winner's
trophy
from
the
Dhaakad
actress.
Along
with
the
trophy,
Munawar
got
a
prize
money
of
Rs
20
lakh,
a
swanky
car
and
a
special
tour
to
Italy.
Interestingly,
Munawar
has
beaten
Payal
Rohatgi
in
the
finale,
as
she
emerged
as
the
first
runner-up
of
the
show.
The
actress
has
indeed
given
tough
competition
to
the
winner.
Moreover,
Anjali
Arora
is
the
second
runner-up
of
the
show.
Munawar
Faruqui's
fans
are
very
happy
with
his
victory.
They
are
currently
celebrating
his
victory
on
Twitter,
and
congratulated
him
on
winning
Lock
Upp
season
1.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
tweets-