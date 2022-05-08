    For Quick Alerts
      Lock Upp Finale Winner: Munawar Faruqui Wins Kangana Ranaut's Show With Rs 20 Lakh Prize Money

      After a long wait, Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has finally got its first winner and that is none other than Munawar Faruqui. The stand-up comedian received a winner's trophy from the Dhaakad actress. Along with the trophy, Munawar got a prize money of Rs 20 lakh, a swanky car and a special tour to Italy.

      Interestingly, Munawar has beaten Payal Rohatgi in the finale, as she emerged as the first runner-up of the show. The actress has indeed given tough competition to the winner. Moreover, Anjali Arora is the second runner-up of the show.

      Munawar Faruqui's fans are very happy with his victory. They are currently celebrating his victory on Twitter, and congratulated him on winning Lock Upp season 1. Let's have a look at the tweets-

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      X