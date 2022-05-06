Lock Upp Grand Finale: Date, Time, Top Finalists & Other Details Of Kangana Ranaut's Show

Ekta Kapoor's digital reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut has been in the news since its inception. The show, which premiered on February 27 is similar to Bigg Boss and had 16 controversial celebrity contestants who will be jailed for 72 days. The finale week has been exciting as jailor Karan Kundrra's actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash entered Lock Upp as warden.

Lock Upp is now gearing up for its grand finale. Here is when and where can you watch it!

The finale will be aired on Saturday (May 7, 2022) at 10.30 pm on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Recently, Poonam Pandey got eliminated from the show. With this, the top seven finalists of the show are- Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora.

Since this is the first season, there is no information about what the winner will recieve. However, as per India.com report, the show's producer Ekta Kapoor is likely to offer Lock Upp winner a lead role in one of her upcoming shows, but, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far.

Lock Upp Winner Prediction & Salary: Munawar Faruqui Might Win Kangana Ranaut's Show; Here's Why!

Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Working With Karan Kundrra On Lock Upp, Says 'He Will Support Me As Warden'

Meanwhile, Lock Upp has been in the news for the controversial contestants in the show. The contestants had revealed a lot of secrets during their stay in the house. Also, Karan Kundrra's live episodes apparently received a lot if views as per reports. So, all we can say is the first season is successful concluding.

Are you excited about the finale episode? Who do you think will win the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.