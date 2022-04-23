Lock Upp: Here's The Recent Voting Trends; Munawar Faruqui Among Top 6 Finalists?

Latest Voting Trends: Munawar Leading; Ali Might Get Eliminated

As per reports, the latest voting trends are as follows*: Munawar has received votes above 8 Lakh, which is highest and he is safe. Others like Azma has got above 3.2 Lakh votes; Anjali has received about 3 Lakh votes; Poonam has got about 3.17 Lakh votes, Saisha has grabbed 1.99 Lakh votes and Ali's closing vote is apparently 1.98 Lakh votes. *(all approximate numbers)

When Is Lock Upp Finale?

The makers had revealed that all kaidis (contestants) will be locked up in the jail for 72 days. The show was aired on February 27. So, the finale might be held in second week of May i.e., on May 7 or 8 (As finales happen during weekends).

Top 6 Finalists

As per netizens, apart from Shivam, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde might make it to the top 6 lists as they are strong and have survived from day one (Saisha re-entered the show and is a strong contestants as per viewers).

Munawar Might Lift The Trophy?

Although everyone has their favourites, many of them feel that Munawar might lift the trophy. Take a look at a few tweets!

Shankar Nagdev: I just saw the last 2 episodes.. Munawar has a game with every contestant, be it Prince, Azma, Pyal, Shivam, 3 girls sabse baat krta hei. But baaki saare sirf Munawar ki baat krte hei, their game is with only Munawar. Episodes are only about Munawar #MunawarFaruqui #LockUpp.Ritam Halder: #LockUpp season 1 winner #MunawarFaruqui. Save This Tweet.SohailRayeen5: Yes Bro .MUNAWAR HI JEETEGA. ham sabki Dua Uske sath hai... #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarWinningHearts #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors.