Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Trolled For Using Late Sidharth Shukla's Quote; Netizens Say TejRan Copy SidNaaz

Lock Upp has been in the news since its inception. The show has garnered huge views especially because of Karan Kundrra, who is seen as a jailor. In the show, Karan is often seen using some remarkable quotes and shayaris, however, one such quote backfired for the actor.

Recently, a fan club of late actor Sidharth Shukla took to social media and pointed out that a particular incident wherein Karan reiterated a quote that was said by Sidharth.



Karan had said, "Kuch aisa karo ki tumhe nikalne ki koshish nahi saazish ki jaaye (Do something that will make people determined to target you)."

Sidharth's fans were furious that Karan used their icon's quote and bashed him. In fact, many fans even pointed out that both Karan and his actress-girlfriend have been trying to copy Sidharth and Shehnaaz (SidNaaz). Take a look at a few tweets!

Nirajara Upadhaya: Not only kk teja also copy shehnaaz in bb but badly failed you rember sana dialogue once she had said that I want attention from sid teja told the same to kk during Christmas when he proposed.

Suzumi Salvatore: My friend also said Tejran are trying to copy Sidnaaz. After seeing your tweet I feel the same! I watched BB till RKV's season only but I've seen some clips of Tejran & I didn't liked it. Those who know KK before BB know what kind of man he is in real😪.

Sunflower: Tejrun sidnaaz pr pH.D kr k aye.theot paps.n especially kk intentionally mentioning in bb k tu choti hy,may itna badda hu.he wanted to instill in audience mind,k ye aidnaaz se b beautiful hy.ppl wer hurt after sid,so thy tried watching them.but connect nhi hua.

Neetu Varma: Legend ki copy karte hai copy cats, bb15 me bhi copy ki gayee thi.

@MehrinSJ: Sidnaaz k full copy kia on bb15 kk or Teja ne. Kavi manenge nehi.