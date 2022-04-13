Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Opens Up On Being Praised By Kangana Ranaut; Says ‘I Am Happy That She Liked My Game’

A few days ago, Nisha Rawal got eliminated from the Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp. Let us tell you, Karan Mehra's estranged wife was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show, but sadly got eliminated from the same. When she was in the show, the actress earned a lot of praise from host Kangana Ranaut as well as the audience.

After the eviction, Nisha Rawal recently had a candid conversation with India Forums, in which she opened up about her journey and receiving praises from Kangana Ranaut. While sharing her experience in Lock Upp, Nisha said, "At first, it was very hard to get used to the 'atyachars' and the nature of the show. We had to sleep on the floor, we had to bathe in cold water, etc. It made me empathetic towards the ones who have such things as a part of their lifestyle. So my overall Lock Upp experience was very humbling."

When asked about praises from the Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut, Nisha Rawal said that the actress has been her guiding force in the show. She said, "It is her show and being praised by her is the highest approval you can have in the show. So I am happy that she liked my game."

Nisha also hinted that she would do Bigg Boss if she feels it is right. But right now, she doesn't know if she is ready for another reality show. She is currently spending a lot of time with her son Kavish.