Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Opens Up On Being Praised By Kangana Ranaut; Says ‘I Am Happy That She Liked My Game’

A
few
days
ago,
Nisha
Rawal
got
eliminated
from
the
Kangana
Ranaut
show
Lock
Upp.
Let
us
tell
you,
Karan
Mehra's
estranged
wife
was
considered
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
of
the
show,
but
sadly
got
eliminated
from
the
same.
When
she
was
in
the
show,
the
actress
earned
a
lot
of
praise
from
host
Kangana
Ranaut
as
well
as
the
audience.
After
the
eviction,
Nisha
Rawal
recently
had
a
candid
conversation
with
India
Forums,
in
which
she
opened
up
about
her
journey
and
receiving
praises
from
Kangana
Ranaut.
While
sharing
her
experience
in
Lock
Upp,
Nisha
said,
"At
first,
it
was
very
hard
to
get
used
to
the
'atyachars'
and
the
nature
of
the
show.
We
had
to
sleep
on
the
floor,
we
had
to
bathe
in
cold
water,
etc.
It
made
me
empathetic
towards
the
ones
who
have
such
things
as
a
part
of
their
lifestyle.
So
my
overall
Lock
Upp
experience
was
very
humbling."
When
asked
about
praises
from
the
Lock
Upp
host
Kangana
Ranaut,
Nisha
Rawal
said
that
the
actress
has
been
her
guiding
force
in
the
show.
She
said,
"It
is
her
show
and
being
praised
by
her
is
the
highest
approval
you
can
have
in
the
show.
So
I
am
happy
that
she
liked
my
game."
Nisha
also
hinted
that
she
would
do
Bigg
Boss
if
she
feels
it
is
right.
But
right
now,
she
doesn't
know
if
she
is
ready
for
another
reality
show.
She
is
currently
spending
a
lot
of
time
with
her
son
Kavish.