Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi’s BF Sangram Singh Lashes Out At Prince Narula For Supporting Anjali & Munawar

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp has been making headlines, all thanks to its host and super-entertaining yet controversial contestants. Amongst all the contestants, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui have been grabbing everyone's eyeballs with their performances on the show. In the jail, Payal has been seen engaging in fights with Anjali and Munawar.

Sometimes Anjali Arora hurls a lot of abusive words during the argument. On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui too has had several verbal arguments with Payal Rohatgi. Despite seeing them fight, wildcard contestant Prince Narula has seen supporting Anjali and Munawar against Payal.

After seeing his gesture towards them, Payal Rohatgi's boyfriend Sangram Singh got very disappointed as he called Prince Narula 'babysitter' of Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui. In conversation with ETimes TV, Sangram expressed her disappointment over the Bigg Boss 9 winner.

Sangram said, "I am confused about Prince Narula's role in the show. He has won 5 reality shows. I didn't personally know that. But he is behaving on the show as Munawar is his uncle's son and Anjali is also his relative. It looks like he has gone inside to babysit Munawar and Anjali Arora. He is coming across as his babysitter. He is doing everything possible to keep them happy and targeting Payal, Azma, Shivam and Karanvir (when he was there)."

Sangram Singh also feels that Prince Narula has also started speaking their (Anjali and Munawar) language. "He is just speaking their language. You say that you have won so many shows but you are hanging up all like bullies to target Payal and Azma. Prince must have earned so many fans in all these years after doing and winning reality shows, but I am very sure he must have lost them because of his actions and the comments he has been making against women. Is he trying to keep Munawar and Anjali's fake followers happy and is scared of getting trolled by them?," Payal Rohatgi's boyfriend added.

Sangram also said that Munawar Faruqui is the weakest player and he only plays the victim card. On the other hand, he also slammed Anjali Arora for mocking his girlfriend Payal. He said, "Anjali thinks by abusing people, shouting, pushing and hitting everyone she will become a star and she thinks she is very famous."

Talking about Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi, the duo has been dating each other for many years now. They are all set to tie the knot in July 2022.