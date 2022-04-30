Lock Upp Runner-Up Prediction & Salary: Poonam Pandey Might Lose Against Munawar Faruqui; Read To Know Why

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp is inching closer to its finale, and fans are getting very much curious to know who will be the winner of the show. As we all know, Shivam Sharma has already become the first finalist of the show by winning a ticket to finale task. And now, remaining contestants such as Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah and Prince Narula are still fighting to become the finalists of the Kangana Ranaut show.

According to Filmibeat's prediction, Munawar Faruqui might bag the winner's trophy of Lock Upp. After all, the stand-up comedian won many hearts with his performance in the show. Moreover, some of his life secrets indeed left everyone emotional and created a soft corner for him in their hearts. Even netizens want him to win the show.

But do you know, he could beat none other than Poonam Pandey at the grand finale of Lock Upp. Let us tell you, despite being a bold actress, Poonam surprised everyone with her friendly behaviour and competitive spirit inside the jail. Moreover, she also added a lot of glamour to the show. Hence, she could reach the top 2.

Poonam Pandey has not left any stone unturned to make the show watch-worthy. Right from going bold to having bath in an open yard, the diva did everything to stay in the limelight. She is also earning quite well for her stay in Lock Upp. If reports are to be believed, Poonam Pandey is getting Rs 3 Lakh per week for the show. Isn't it interesting?

Well, the above information is just a prediction. Hence, we would like to tell you all to wait till the grand finale to know who will be the winner and first runner-up of Lock Upp. Stay tuned for more updates!