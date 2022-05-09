Lock Upp Success Bash: Munawar, Tejasswi, Karan, Kangana & Others Party Hard; See Inside Pictures And Videos

The first-ever season of the Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp ended on May 7 with the grand finale event. Interestingly, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the show with Rs 20 Lakh prize money, a swanky car and an Italy tour. Let us tell you, Lock Upp turned out to be the most successful OTT reality show.

Hence, Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish success bash at a popular restaurant in Mumbai on May 8. Celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Ali Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Afsana Khan and others attended the bash.

All the celebs were seen enjoying the party like there is no tomorrow. The inside pictures and videos of Lock Upp success bash are going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their celebratory moments. Let's have a look-

The above pictures and videos are all about the bonding between the contestants and celebs who attended the event. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut hosted the show, and took almost all the decisions about the contestants' elimination. Karan Kundrra was the jailor of the show. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash made a guest appearance as a warden in the finale week.

After Lock Upp Season 1, fans are excited for season 2 of the show.