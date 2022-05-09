    For Quick Alerts
      Lock Upp Success Bash: Munawar, Tejasswi, Karan, Kangana & Others Party Hard; See Inside Pictures And Videos

      By
      |

      The first-ever season of the Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp ended on May 7 with the grand finale event. Interestingly, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the show with Rs 20 Lakh prize money, a swanky car and an Italy tour. Let us tell you, Lock Upp turned out to be the most successful OTT reality show.

      Hence, Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish success bash at a popular restaurant in Mumbai on May 8. Celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Ali Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Afsana Khan and others attended the bash.

      Lock Upp Success Bash: Munawar, Tejasswi, Karan, Kangana & Others Party Hard; See Inside Pictures And Videos

      All the celebs were seen enjoying the party like there is no tomorrow. The inside pictures and videos of Lock Upp success bash are going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their celebratory moments. Let's have a look-
      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by ... Sana... ✍️ (@sharif.zadii)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Akansha Sinha (@tejran.1111)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by IGNORANCE IS BLISS :) (@_1areyouserious)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Lock upp khabri🤠 (@lockupp_tazzaakhabar)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by @angels692022

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by TROPHY DONGRI AAGAYI🧡😇 (@fitni_anjali)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by 𝐁𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐈 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐀 (@fc_munawar.faruqui)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by sweetheart❤️🐰 (@shaddow_of_lovee)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by tejran (@pari__tejran)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by BIGG BOSS 16 (@biggboss_16updates)

      The above pictures and videos are all about the bonding between the contestants and celebs who attended the event. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut hosted the show, and took almost all the decisions about the contestants' elimination. Karan Kundrra was the jailor of the show. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash made a guest appearance as a warden in the finale week.

      Lock Upp Success Bash Pics & Videos

      After Lock Upp Season 1, fans are excited for season 2 of the show.

      Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 10:26 [IST]
