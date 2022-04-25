Lock Upp: The Kaidi’s Family Members Enter To Influence The Atyaachaari Khel

Lock Upp kicks it up a notch higher with its 'Atyaachaari” quotient by inviting family members of controversial contestants to the captivating reality show. With only a few days left until its finale, the 'badass jail’ continues to add twists and turns, challenging contestants and keeping its viewers glued to their screen.

As the remaining contestants continue to fight it out for a spot in the finale, today’s guests shared their opinion about everyone’s game and revealed information that could influence current equations in the jail.

In today’s LIVE episode, Anjali’s mother entered the show to motivate her daughter and gave her a new cup as a replacement for the one broken by Payal a few days ago. She revealed that it was Payal who broke stuff in the jail and not Azma who was previously being targeted by everyone. A few moments later, Azma’s mother entered the show and nominated Anjali to be locked in the chargesheet. She told Munawar that his friends are planning to target him and even advised him to watch his back.

As friends now compete against each other, the contestants are finding it difficult to trust anyone in the badass jail. The Khel has just started to get personal, and the audience can’t wait to see who will finally emerge as the winner. One can be sure though that the coming days are going to be full of unexpected events as Lock Upp prepares for a thrillimg once-in-a-lifetime finale.

MX Player and ALTBalaji live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Lock Upp started streaming live on MX Player & ALTBalaji from 27th February 2022.