Lock Upp: Vinit Kakar Has THIS To Say About Poonam Pandey As She Called Him ‘Tharki’ And ‘Buddha’

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp has been making headlines, all thanks to its controversial contestants and their ugly arguments. Last weekend, wildcard contestant Vinit Kakar got eliminated from the house. In his short stay in Kangana's jail, Vinit had a big argument with Poonam Pandey. The issues started between them when Vinit told Poonam that he has watched her bold videos multiple times.

His statement irked Poonam Pandey as she called Vinit Kakar 'tharki' and '40 plus aged buddha'. Talking about his experience, Vinit told Spotboye, "I remember when I entered the show, I told Poonam that we are friends on Facebook, I told this to her because I think she was unaware of this. I said it in a very neutral way that I have seen your 4, 5 videos on Facebook. There were no wrong intentions in it. But, I don't know why she went to the camera and started saying such nasty things about me. I was not at all interested in her, in fact, I was not interested in any of the female contestants on the show."

He further slammed Poonam for calling him buddha. Vinit Kakar is intrigued to know if she would call Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan the same. He said, "It was wrong and useless on her part to call me 'tharki' and 40 plus buddha. Agar aap 40 plus wale ko buddha bolte ho to, aap Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, who are in their 60's inhe kya bolege. I want to know Poonam, Salman and Shah Rukh ko kya bolge. Yeh sab meko neecha dikhane ke liye bola gaya hai. Maine kisi bi ladki ko uss angle se nhi dekha hoga because mereko 1 % bi interest nhi tha kisi bi ladki mai (She said all this only to insult me. I have not seen any girl with such intentions because I wasn't interested in any female contestant)." (sic)

After the eviction, Vinit Kakar also said that he would never participate in a reality show in future as a wildcard contestant. While speaking about other contestants such as Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma and Poonam Pandey, he said that they don't deserve to win the show. He wants Anjali Arora to win the show.