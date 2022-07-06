Loki 2: Tom Hiddleston Returns As Trickster, Leaked Set Pics Reveal Show Might Feature An Eternals Superhero

Tom Hiddleston has begun filming for season 2 of the anticipated MCU series Loki. Pictures from the London set recently made it to social media, giving a first glimpse at Tom Hiddleston's returning look. While not much has been revealed about season 2 by the makers, the pictures hinted that the plot will be linked to Marvel's Eternals.

Natalie Portman Accidentally Reveals 'Big Spoiler' About Her Character In Thor: Love and Thunder

The pictures show Loki filming on the streets of London. He can be seen wearing a suit while surrounded by TVA agents. Another character wearing a tuxedo is Owen Wilson, who was seen playing a TVA agent but decided to help Loki by the end of season 1.

Meanwhile, other pictures hinted that the filming is taking place close to London's Noel Theatre. Posters are seen lining up the walls also features Eternals' star Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. In Eternals, Kingo the celestial had introduced himself as a Bollywood superstar. The poster from Loki 2 set was for the film Saraush Ke Putra which was reportedly also seen in Eternals.

Loki: Director Kate Herron Reveals She Is Not Returning For Season 2

The film is said to be from the 1950s and the show may feature Owen and Loki travelling in time to find a solution for TVA's downfall. For the unversed, season 1 showed Loki escaping with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and opening a nexus point. It leads him to be arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), whose job is to protect the 'sacred timeline' and prevent 'variants' from harming the space-time continuum.

Season 1 ended with Loki and his female version destroying the TVA as well as the 'sacred timeline'. The show also stars Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in pivotal roles. Season 2 of Loki is expected to release in mid-2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.